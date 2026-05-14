amuse on 𝕏 by Alexander Muse

amuse on 𝕏 by Alexander Muse

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Jack Sotallaro's avatar
Jack Sotallaro
2h

You make an excellent case for AI datacenters. I'm of the opinion that they are the future and we need to embrace them now.

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Doug Ross's avatar
Doug Ross
2h

Exactly. Data centers benefit everyone.

The great Moonshots podcast had part of the answer here:

Rural areas will benefit greatly from the taxes generated by data centers.

Imagine if they could offset property taxes for a period of years - or forever?

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