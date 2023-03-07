The Biden Administration is Fingering Ukraine for the Terror Attack on the German & Russian-Owned Nord Stream Pipeline
Just weeks after damning evidence presented by Seymour Hersh proved that the Biden administration destroyed the $12 billion Nord Stream pipeline jointly owned by Germany and Russia1 the White House suddenly ‘found’ the true culprit: Ukraine.2
Shortly after the terror attack on the Nord Stream pipeline the White House delivered talking points to the media f…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to @amuse to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.