amuse on 𝕏 by Alexander Muse

amuse on 𝕏 by Alexander Muse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dawn Pegis's avatar
Dawn Pegis
5h

I love and so appreciate how plainly A. Muse expounds and explains this bill, this issue and the essential importance of allowing open debate with, ultimately, a vote. Will you, Sen Thune, DO YOUR job in the statesman’s manner!!! America awaits!!

Reply
Share
Ruth H's avatar
Ruth H
5hEdited

Sen Thune needs to grow a spine and lead. This bill deserves debate. This bill needs passed before the midterms. We the people demand it when 80% are in favor. Sen Thune needs to act now; after the midterms he may not have a chance. If delay is his way of leading, then he needs to step aside and a new majority leader needs appointed. If Senator Thune, thinks his inaction is okey by anyone, he is sorely wrong. Do your job!!

Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 amuse𝕏press · Publisher PrivacyPublisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture