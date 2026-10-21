The Enterprise by Alexander Muse

The Enterprise by Alexander Muse

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Catherine Carson's avatar
Catherine Carson
1h

I've never owned an Apple device due to their "benovelent" policies that limit my control of my data. Google is hardly better but I'm a Pixel for now. You may want to go to an Android device until Elon releases a phone.

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D'Ann Birkhead's avatar
D'Ann Birkhead
1h

Please keep speaking out, Alexander. You have a lot of people standing behind you!

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