amuse on 𝕏 by Alexander Muse

amuse on 𝕏 by Alexander Muse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ruth H's avatar
Ruth H
2h

Our country is being led by the best administration ever. 👏👏 well done

Reply
Share
GrilledTomatoes's avatar
GrilledTomatoes
1h

Whoa.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 amuse𝕏press · Publisher PrivacyPublisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture