amuse on 𝕏 by Alexander Muse

amuse on 𝕏 by Alexander Muse

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Ruth H's avatar
Ruth H
3h

I learn so much every time I read Muse’s articles. With this administration, we see clear business models that will protect tax dollars. Now compare to previous administrations that were always giving forgivable loans or grants with no oversight or accountability and usually with a political bias.

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Kenn Goodwin's avatar
Kenn Goodwin
1h

Spirit airline and Southwest Airlines is like riding a bus through Central America back in the 70s. The decline an of the American airlines is evident.

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