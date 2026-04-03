amuse on 𝕏 by Alexander Muse

amuse on 𝕏 by Alexander Muse

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Ruth H's avatar
Ruth H
2d

Excellent analysis and summary. Thanks for your continued work and in-depth analysis.

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Susan Daniels's avatar
Susan Daniels
2d

We need to quit NATO; they demonstrated their lack of support when Trump asked for it. We also don't need the expense of stationing 100,000 members of the military around the world.

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