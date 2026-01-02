amuse on 𝕏 by Alexander Muse

amuse on 𝕏 by Alexander Muse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joe diGenova's avatar
Joe diGenova
1h

Amuse establishes the inescapable conclusion that Jack Smith acted unconstitutional and illegally in the criminal sense. His acts were designed not to vindicate known rights but to punish political speech and legitimate legal advocacy. The disbursement orgy that followed in Smith's wake was of the same cloth. Will the US Attorney in Miami, Jason Reding Quinones, put Smith in the target list along with Brennan et al? He is a capable independent prosecutor. I know him. He is a decent fellow. I was supposed to work with him on these cases and was ready to be sworn in as an Assistant US Attorney there. But AG Bondi overruled Quinones. Let's hope she stays out of any future prosecution decisions in this matter.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Lisa N Mellinger's avatar
Lisa N Mellinger
37m

Pure evil

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 amuse𝕏press · Publisher PrivacyPublisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture