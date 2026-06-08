amuse on 𝕏 by Alexander Muse

amuse on 𝕏 by Alexander Muse

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KurtOverley's avatar
KurtOverley
2h

Good detective work in tracing the funding of much of data center opposition to China. However, you do not address the substantive critiques of data centers: high electricity and water rates for consumers. Unless data centers bring their own supply, they must pay taxes sufficient to offset their demand driven cost increases.

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Doug Ross's avatar
Doug Ross
1h

Well done. I did some infographics on the Kevin O'Leary AI debacle.

"The Foreign Plot to Kill American AI"

https://directorblue.substack.com/p/the-foreign-plot-to-kill-american?utm_source=publication-search

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