amuse on 𝕏 by Alexander Muse

amuse on 𝕏 by Alexander Muse

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thegr8martini's avatar
thegr8martini
39m

Sipher also founded https://spycraftentertainment.com which counts several signatories to the Russian Disinformation memo among its board members.

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
1h

The Deep State does not only operate through classified memos and agency leaks. It operates through bylines, cable panels, “former officials,” and prestige-media theater. The formula is always the same: a retired intelligence figure attacks a Trump appointee, warns democracy is in danger, invokes politicized intelligence, and pretends the intelligence community should somehow be independent of the elected president. That is not constitutional government. That is bureaucratic sovereignty. Trump threatens them because he believes the executive branch answers to the elected executive. Declassify. Fire. Downsize. Audit. Expose. And when the Times launders partisans as patriots, read the missing résumé.

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