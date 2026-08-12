The Enterprise by Alexander Muse

The Enterprise by Alexander Muse

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Susan Daniels's avatar
Susan Daniels
10h

Unions outlived their usefulness years ago. They now exist only to continue to pay large paychecks to the officers.

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Kurt Wullenweber's avatar
Kurt Wullenweber
10h

Will NYC have to learn the lesson that you can't vote your way back out of communism?

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