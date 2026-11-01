The Enterprise by Alexander Muse

The Enterprise by Alexander Muse

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Doug Ross's avatar
Doug Ross
5h

Democrats want the US to the be the EU. No energy, no AI, no manufacturing. Open borders and unlimited welfare. Total destruction.

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Brian Johnston's avatar
Brian Johnston
5h

Destined for failure. How much will they steal from it? Not one white person on the board, that says a lot.

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