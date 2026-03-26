amuse on 𝕏 by Alexander Muse

amuse on 𝕏 by Alexander Muse

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Ruth H's avatar
Ruth H
2h

Well said with actual facts and data.

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Jerri Hinojosa's avatar
Jerri Hinojosa
1h

Your restraint in attributing Thune’s motive to “reverence” for the institution is too charitable, in my opinion. I very much appreciate your resistance to speculation about motives, but I don’t think most Republican are as disciplined. I personally smell a rat and am open to less charitable and more sinister motives. The very most charitable motive I will abide is that Thune couldn’t lead a starving wolf to a T-bone.The motive I’d wager my money on is that Republicans like Thune (we know who they are) are dead set against a successful Trump presidency-TDS so strong they’re willing to squander the opportunity to lead to assure Trump’s influence does not carry into the next administration.

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