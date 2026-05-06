amuse on 𝕏 by Alexander Muse

amuse on 𝕏 by Alexander Muse

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Tami Johnson's avatar
Tami Johnson
2h

This is so messed up - why do our politicians continually 💩on the American citizens and taxpayers? Why do we continue to allow the corruption and when will something be done about it?

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the long warred's avatar
the long warred
29m

Shut it down.

We can’t do granular immigration and we never could.

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