January 6, 2021 has been described with unusual certainty. We were told, immediately and relentlessly, that it was an insurrection, an attempted coup, and a mortal threat to American democracy. Those claims were not presented as hypotheses to be tested. They were asserted as settled fact. The label came first, the investigation later. Five years on, that order matters, because when the facts finally surfaced, they cut sharply against the story Americans were told to accept.

Begin with a simple question. What would an insurrection actually look like in the United States? At minimum, it would involve an organized effort to seize state power, coordinated leadership, clear operational objectives, and the use or credible threat of armed force. That is not a controversial definition. It is the ordinary meaning of the term in law, history, and political theory. Measured against that standard, January 6 does not qualify.

What occurred that day was a large political protest that devolved into a riot. That distinction matters. Riots are chaotic, decentralized, and often fueled by emotion rather than strategy. Insurrections are disciplined, planned, and purposeful. We also now know that the transition from protest to riot was not purely organic. Subsequent disclosures have shown that elements of the FBI, DHS, and other state actors were present in the crowd, embedded through informants and confidential sources inciting the riot. Whether through omission, misjudgment, or overt encouragement, these state actors created the conditions in which escalation occurred. The available evidence therefore shows January 6 was the former, not the latter, and that institutional failures and state involvement played a material role in how events unfolded.

Even the FBI eventually acknowledged this. Months after the event, federal investigators quietly conceded that they found scant evidence of any coordinated plan to overturn the election or seize control of the government. Roughly 90% to 95% of the cases involved what the Bureau itself described as one off, spontaneous actions. There was no command structure, no unified chain of authority, and no operational plan that resembled a coup. That admission alone should have forced a reassessment of the dominant narrative. Instead, it was willfully ignored by the Democrats and their willing accomplices in the drive-by media.

Nor was January 6 an armed uprising in any meaningful sense. No protester was known to have fired a gun at the Capitol that day. No armed units attempted to seize offices or detain officials. The crowd did not arrive with rifles, ammunition caches, or tactical coordination. The only gunshot fired that day was by law enforcement, and it killed an unarmed protester, Ashli Babbitt. One need not approve of her actions to recognize the significance of that fact. The image of a heavily armed rebel force simply does not correspond to reality.

President Trump’s own words also matter. In his speech that morning, he explicitly urged supporters to act peacefully and patriotically. One may argue that his rhetoric was heated or irresponsible. But heated rhetoric is not the same as incitement to insurrection, especially when it is paired with an explicit call for peaceful conduct. No serious theory of criminal or political responsibility can erase that distinction.

If the event itself was mischaracterized, the congressional investigation that followed only compounded the problem. The House January 6 Select Committee was unprecedented in its structure and conduct. For the first time in modern history, the Speaker of the House rejected the minority party’s chosen members and instead installed only hand selected Republicans who were openly hostile to the former president. This was not a neutral fact finding body. It was a curated presentation designed to tell a single story.

Predictably, that story left out inconvenient facts. When Republicans later regained control of the House, oversight investigators discovered that the Select Committee had destroyed large volumes of records, withheld exculpatory evidence, and deleted materials that should have been archived. Video footage, transcripts, and internal communications vanished from the official record. That behavior is not consistent with a good faith search for truth. It is consistent with narrative management and a blatant coverup.

The committee also showed remarkably little interest in basic questions of institutional failure. Why was Capitol security so lax despite known risks? Why were National Guard assets delayed for hours? Why do videos show officers opening doors and escorting protesters inside? And most conspicuously, why did the committee never ask how many FBI, DHS, and other federal agents or informants were planted inside and outside the Capitol, dressed as Trump supporters, before and during the event? When FBI Director Christopher Wray was pressed by Republican members of Congress on this very point, he repeatedly claimed he did not know. We now know that answer was false or, at best, willfully evasive. Subsequent disclosures have made clear that hundreds of federal assets and informants were present at the Capitol that day. These are not fringe questions. They go directly to causation and responsibility. Yet they were largely sidelined because they complicated a preferred conclusion.

The unresolved pipe bomber case further illustrates how narrative incentives distorted public understanding. On the eve of January 6, explosive devices were placed near the headquarters of both major political parties. For years, the suspect remained unidentified. The case languished. Only years later, under new leadership at the Department of Justice, was an arrest made. The suspect did not neatly fit the caricature of a MAGA foot soldier. Whatever his motives ultimately prove to be, the prolonged inaction is striking. As long as the bomber remained a faceless threat, he served as a useful symbol of right wing terror. Once that symbolism became inconvenient, the urgency returned.

Consider also the human cost of January 6, which has been consistently misrepresented. Politicians compared the day to Pearl Harbor and September 11. Those analogies are not merely exaggerated, they are obscene. Pearl Harbor killed roughly 2,400 Americans. September 11 killed nearly 3,000. January 6 did not remotely resemble either.

Five deaths are often cited. But facts matter. Four of those who died were protesters. Two died of natural causes. One died in a crowd crush. One died of a drug related medical emergency. The only person intentionally killed during the event was Ashli Babbitt, shot by a Capitol Police officer. Officer Brian Sicknick, whose death was initially misreported as a homicide, died the next day of natural causes. That finding came from the medical examiner, not partisan commentators. The false claim that rioters beat a police officer to death was central to the early insurrection narrative, and it was a lie.

None of this excuses the riot. Crimes occurred. Police officers were assaulted. Property was damaged. Those acts deserved prosecution. But moral clarity requires proportionality. A riot, even a serious one, is not an insurrection. Language matters because it shapes legal consequences and public memory.

Another neglected dimension is federal presence in the crowd. For years, official discussions of FBI informants were dismissed as conspiracy theories. Then the Justice Department’s own inspector general confirmed that dozens of confidential human sources were present in Washington on January 6, some inside restricted areas. The government had deeper visibility and foreknowledge than it initially admitted. That fact alone undermines the claim that the event was unforeseeable or uncontrollable.

The case of Ray Epps further complicates the picture. Video shows him urging others to enter the Capitol. He was not charged like similarly situated individuals. Whether or not he was an informant, the disparity in treatment raises legitimate questions. A serious investigation would have explored them. The Select Committee did not.

The final and perhaps most damning inconsistency lies in the double standard applied to political violence. In 2020, the United States experienced months of riots following the death of George Floyd. At least 25 people were killed. Thousands of police officers were injured. Federal buildings were attacked. Entire neighborhoods burned. The property damage exceeded $2B. Leading Democratic politicians minimized the violence. Some endorsed it. Kamala Harris promoted bail funds to release arrested rioters and publicly encouraged the protests to continue.

Those events were described as mostly peaceful. January 6 was described as terrorism. The disparity cannot be explained by facts alone. It can only be explained by politics.

The conclusion is uncomfortable but unavoidable. January 6 was transformed into a myth because the myth was useful. It justified censorship, prosecutions, blacklists, and an unprecedented campaign to disqualify a political opponent. It converted a riot into a symbol and then treated that symbol as an existential threat.

Five years later, it is time to correct the record. Condemning lawlessness does not require endorsing falsehoods. Upholding democracy does not require exaggeration. A republic confident in its institutions does not need myths to survive.

There is also a path forward. President Trump should formally apologize on behalf of the US government for the indiscriminate treatment of non violent January 6 protesters. He should direct the government to pay reasonable legal fees incurred by those who did not commit violent acts. And he should appoint a special master to oversee settlements, modeled on the 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund, to restore a measure of justice and closure. If the rule of law means anything, it must mean equal treatment, even when politics make that inconvenient.

