amuse on 𝕏 by Alexander Muse

amuse on 𝕏 by Alexander Muse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Holly S.'s avatar
Holly S.
4h

Excellent piece, thank you! Well reasoned and completely on target. I’ll be re-stacking this in hopes others will be educated or at least exposed to this thoughtful and much needed analysis. I remember thinking that day five years ago, before anything even happened, that some protesters were walking into an obvious and avoidable trap. I hope one day the full extent of federal involvement becomes known and exposed.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Mary Sholl's avatar
Mary Sholl
4hEdited

The insurrection began on 11/3-11/4 overnight and continued until 1/20/25. Don’t anyone kid themselves. It had the cooperation of those who weren’t insurrectionists but rather institutionalists who wanted to tamp down chaos - ie, the cowardly Supreme Court refusal to end hear Texas’ lawsuit which was joined by 21 states. DJT is getting to the bottom of it. Lots of forces trying to keep it hidden assisted by TDS addled maniacs and cynical Democrat politicians as well as Republicans kissing the Democrats’ rear ends for the illusion and scraps of power. It’s a cancer on th republic and there must be justice for it. Must be excised like a cancerous tumor or it will kill the Republic.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 amuse𝕏press · Publisher PrivacyPublisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture