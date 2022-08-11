The 65 Project is Canceling Lawyers Who Dare to Represent Republican Politicians
Run by David Brock and funded by George Soros the 65 Project is an all out war on the 6th Amendment to the Constitution.
UPDATE No1: Obama's General Counsel of the FBI revealed that the DOJ is going to prosecute Trump's current lawyers. Andrew Weissmann advised Trump's lawyer to "stop talking" and "get the best defense counsel you can possibly get." This is the latest effort to stop Trump from being able to retain legal counsel.1
UPDATE No2: The three-member D.C. bar disci…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to @amuse to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.