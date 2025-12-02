@amuse

@amuse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
James Arthur's avatar
James Arthur
5h

Like many, I am praying that the current FBI/DOJ are preparing a massive conspiracy case against the Russia through J6 cabal, which ought to give the Swamp something to really cry about. We’ll see. I got a lot of attention with my comment on your Arnold/Kelly piece. Hope you didn’t take it as criticism. I really appreciate your good work!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
HardeeHo's avatar
HardeeHo
6h

Great report. Good to hear that reform is underway.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 amuse on x
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture