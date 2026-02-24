amuse on 𝕏 by Alexander Muse

Richard Luthmann
7h

Midterms don’t hinge only on models. They hinge on mood. The wild card is whether spring and summer unrest explodes again in deep-blue cities the way it did in 2020. If crime spikes, protests turn destructive, and governors hesitate while mayors equivocate, suburban persuadables will not parse turnout spreadsheets — they’ll react viscerally. Law and order still moves swing voters. If blue-state leadership appears unable or unwilling to maintain basic civic stability, that becomes a national referendum. Prediction markets can price probabilities, but televised chaos rewrites them overnight. The X factor isn’t polling. It’s whether America sees another summer of burning storefronts.

curt s sanders
7h

Totally agree, Richard..! Volatility is the name of the game right now and if the lefty loonies turn protests violent and destructive Americans will not be voting out the Trump agenda of law and order..

