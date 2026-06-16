The Enterprise by Alexander Muse

The Enterprise by Alexander Muse

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Jack logiudice's avatar
Jack logiudice
3h

Honor system doesn’t work!

Also, how many have voted?

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James Arthur's avatar
James Arthur
5h

This, like so much of the stuff you scratch up, is just f•••ing outrageous. Whose nose needs to get broken over this???

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