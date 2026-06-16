Consider a single entry from the Department of Homeland Security’s own files. A foreign national arrives on a student visa, enrolls, and over the years that follow is granted not one extension, not two, but 14 separate program extensions by school officials. He remains a student from 2009 to 2020 and holds F-1 status reaching back to 2005. Now consider a second case from the same files, a person enrolled as an F-1 student for nearly three decades who, having exhausted that span, transfers into an English language program in late 2022 and is still studying English, still in active student status, as of the spring of 2025. These are not the inventions of a restrictionist think tank. They are descriptions that the government wrote about its own program, in the preamble to a federal rule, and they should make any reasonable person ask a simple question. At what point does a student visa stop being a student visa?

The answer, until very recently, was never. A visa Congress created for foreign nationals who come to America temporarily and solely to pursue a course of study has been allowed to function as an open-ended residence permit. The Trump administration has now moved to close it, and the change has been described in some quarters as harsh. It is the opposite. It is the restoration of an ordinary rule that every other category of temporary visitor already lives under, namely that a temporary admission must have an end date.

To see how we arrived here, look at the mechanism rather than the rhetoric. Most nonimmigrants are admitted until a date certain, after which they must depart or seek a new status. F students were placed instead under what the bureaucracy calls duration of status, a regime that became effective in 1979 and that admits the holder for as long as the educational purpose continues, with no fixed departure date. Before 1979, by contrast, F-1 students were generally admitted for one year at a time and had to seek extensions in increments. In 1991 the system was loosened further when designated school officials were given broad authority to grant program extensions and approve school transfers. The practical effect was to move control over years of a foreign national’s stay out of the hands of immigration officers and into the hands of campus administrators, the very people whose institutions profit from continued enrollment. A clock that anyone with a financial interest can reset is not a clock.

The scale of the resulting drift is documented, and it is large. DHS reports that F admissions have grown more than sixfold since 1980, and it estimates that roughly 2.1 million people are in the F, J, and I categories annually, including about 1.6 million F students. More to the point, DHS identified more than 2,100 aliens who first entered as F-1 students between 2000 and 2010 and who still held active F-1 status today, a precise figure of 2,134 in the government’s tracking system as of that April. A separate comment in the rulemaking record acknowledged some 77,000 individuals who have accrued more than 10 years in student status since 2003. The department’s own conclusion is the cleanest summary available, that some aliens have used the F classification, in its words, to reside in the country for decades. A government that admits a visitor on the promise of temporary study and then loses the ability to say when that study ends has not been generous. It has been negligent.

A puzzled reader may object that a small percentage of long-term students hardly amounts to a crisis. The objection misunderstands the problem, because the defect is structural, not statistical. Under duration of status, DHS concedes it may not detect a violation for years if the student stays enrolled, never leaves the country, and never applies for another benefit. Such students generally do not even accrue unlawful presence, which means the ordinary consequence that disciplines a fixed-date overstay simply does not attach. The system was built without the feature that makes enforcement possible, a moment at which eligibility is re-examined. You cannot police a deadline that does not exist.

If duration of status is the first half of the story, Optional Practical Training is the second, and here the conservative case becomes a constitutional one. OPT is a work authorization that lets F-1 graduates remain employed after their studies, for 12 months ordinarily and up to 36 months for those in STEM fields. Congress never passed it. It was created by regulation and expanded by regulation, once under President Bush in 2008 and again under President Obama in 2016, and the Center for Immigration Studies has documented that it now operates as the largest guest-worker program in the United States. The numbers carry the argument. The Congressional Research Service reports 418,781 OPT-authorized students and recent graduates in 2024, and CIS, counting the broader practical-training population, puts the figure above 505,000. Compare that to the 141,205 H-1B petitions approved for initial employment in the same period, a program Congress did write, capped at 85,000 new workers a year and bound by prevailing-wage rules. OPT has no cap and no wage floor. The largest skilled-labor channel in America is therefore the one the people’s representatives never voted on, never limited, and never required to pay a fair wage.

There is a fiscal edge to this as well, and it cuts against the American worker. Foreign students on practical training, and the firms that hire them, are exempt from Social Security, Medicare, and federal unemployment taxes. NumbersUSA estimates this gives employers a discount of roughly 8% for choosing a foreign graduate over an American one, and it places the lost Social Security and Medicare revenue at about $4 billion a year. Set aside the abstraction and the point is concrete. A young American graduate competing for an entry-level engineering job is competing against a candidate his prospective employer can hire more cheaply, under a program with no wage protection, created by an agency rather than a Congress.

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Then there is fraud, and the record is not new. The Government Accountability Office warned in 2014 that ICE had not assessed the fraud risks in OPT and that 38% of active OPT records, 48,642 of 126,796, lacked even an employer name. It warned again in 2019 about a backlog of school recertifications and gaps in fraud-risk management. The warnings were ignored across administrations, which is why the enforcement findings of 2026 read like a vindication rather than a surprise. Reviewing only the top 25 OPT employers by headcount, ICE flagged more than 10,000 foreign students claiming work with highly suspect employers, a figure the agency called the tip of the iceberg. The particulars are almost cartoonish. One Texas employer reported three OPT workers while more than 500 students named it as their place of employment. A Georgia firm listed a post office box as its office and ran a website flagged for malware. A New Jersey company claimed more than 150 F-1 employees yet could not explain who they were or what they did. Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons described the program bluntly as a magnet for fraud. Fake jobs, real visas, is not a slogan. It is a fact pattern.

Here the steelman becomes unusually strong, because the critics are not who the open-borders framing assumes. The lead plaintiff in the long-running litigation against OPT is not a conservative group at all. It is the Washington Alliance of Technology Workers, an affiliate of the AFL-CIO, which spent a decade in federal court arguing that the program undercuts American workers. Republican senators, including Ted Cruz, filed briefs contending that DHS devised a workaround in which student visa holders need not really remain students. Senator Chuck Grassley used GAO’s findings to document what he called alarming mismanagement. Joseph Edlow, now leading the agency that adjudicates these benefits, told his confirmation hearing that he wanted authority to end work authorization for F-1 students beyond their time in school. When a labor union and a conservative senator reach the same destination by different roads, the xenophobia charge collapses on contact.

The Heritage Foundation’s Lora Ries states the governing principle in three words, temporary means temporary, and that is precisely what the administration’s rule restores. It would replace open-ended duration of status with a fixed admission period, generally the length of the program and capped at four years, with extensions adjudicated by immigration officers rather than rubber-stamped on campus, and a 24-month ceiling on language training. None of this forbids a foreign student from studying here. It asks only that a student visa expire, that a graduate who wishes to work use the lawful employment categories Congress designed, and that the government retain the basic sovereign power to ask, periodically, whether a visitor still qualifies to stay.

Return, finally, to that man with 14 extensions, and to the one who has studied English for nearly thirty years. Every seat they occupy in a classroom, every place in an admissions cohort, every slot in a campus labor market is a seat an American student does not get. The honor system has been tested for four decades and it has failed. A nation that cannot say when a temporary visitor must leave has misplaced something essential, and getting it back is not cruelty. It is the ordinary work of a country that takes its own laws, and its own citizens, seriously.

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Alexander Muse is a Fellow at the John Milton Freedom Foundation and publishes daily political analysis at amuseonx.com. Primary sources cited in this piece are linked inline; campaign finance figures are drawn from FEC filings, polling data from publicly released crosstabs, and legal claims from filed pleadings. Corrections are posted to the original URL with a dated changelog. Readers who identify errors are invited to contact the author directly.