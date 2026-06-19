The Enterprise by Alexander Muse

The Enterprise by Alexander Muse

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Susan Daniels's avatar
Susan Daniels
6h

People do not understand that a great many criminal cases end with plea deals for numerous reasons, such as a teenager refusing to be humiliated by a criminal defense attorney a second time. (And don't even try to tell me I don't know that is what happened—that's what those slimeballs do.)

I read today that Talarico, 37, who wants to be governor of Texas, has only one checking account and it is with his mother. What else does anyone need to know about him?

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Cara Wakefield's avatar
Cara Wakefield
6h

Somehow, I think that abusing and exploiting children comes naturally to Talarico. Color me not surprised.

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