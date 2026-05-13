amuse on 𝕏 by Alexander Muse

amuse on 𝕏 by Alexander Muse

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Twig's avatar
Twig
3h

Frankly, since the electorate voted for Trump & his administration , this action by Thune is treasonist behavior against every American Citizen who made their wishes known!

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Susan Daniels's avatar
Susan Daniels
3h

THUNE IS A DISGRACE, WORSE THAN MC CONNELL.

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