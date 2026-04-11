amuse on 𝕏 by Alexander Muse

amuse on 𝕏 by Alexander Muse

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Silent scorn's avatar
Silent scorn
2hEdited

No! I’m so angry about this! Thank you so much for writing this! Literally had no idea. I guess it would take congress to undo it but it’s probably being money laundered back to them! My thoughts on Ukraine are that it’s a very corrupt government as Zelenskyy is a great opportunist pocketing this money although his pockets have GOT to be full. This war needs to end. Ugh. 😣

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James Arthur's avatar
James Arthur
15m

Seems a little unfair to hang this around Trump’s neck, doesn’t it, when our feckless Congress did it?

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