Discussion about this post

sandy picard
7h

Thankyou Sir. I have followed this case and it reeked of retaliation for shining the light of day on Federal election fraud, something that is now rampant is certain states. I hope the President will take action to pardon Ms. Peters. This is but one of several areas where states and rogue (or paid) judges, seem to have ignored the Constitution.

In so doing, maybe we can also begin to correct the brazen cheating that is making a mockery of the Electoral process and depriving American citizens of a fair voice in electing the leader of this country.

HardeeHo
7h

A pardon is needed for justice. Such a harsh sentence shows the political bias.

