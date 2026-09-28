The Enterprise by Alexander Muse

The Enterprise by Alexander Muse

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Bellatrix's avatar
Bellatrix
7h

Great job showcasing Trump's amazing negotiating skills! Love all the facts and interesting details you write in your posts. I love using things I've learned from you when I encounter liberals or panicans.

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LEJ's avatar
LEJ
8h

'Operation Penguin'? There are no penguins in Greenland.

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