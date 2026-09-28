The Enterprise by Alexander Muse

The Enterprise by Alexander Muse

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Firewagon's avatar
Firewagon
9h

"Gulf Oil Is Back to 94%" So, Iran believes they still control that 'Strait of America?' They must be listening to America's "legacy Media." Additionally, somebody needs to engage a 'Cattle Prod' on those "Price Gouging" Oil companies, and get those egregious prices at the pump LOWERED! As John Stossel would say, "GIVE ME A BREAK."

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dk's avatar
dk
8h

So after being attacked, the Iranians were going to charge one dollar a barrel for every barrel that went through the straight. Instead, the fee has risen to $28 a barrel to avoid the Iranian one dollar barrel. Tell me how this makes sense.

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