Twitter Operated a Modern-Day Star Chamber Working at the Behest of the Government to Silence ‘Dangerous’ Speech from People like Paul Sperry [UPDATED]
The Stanford Hoover Institute fellow, journalist, and author was suspended from Twitter over his criticism of the FBI's raid on the former president's home.
UPDATE No. 2: Elon Musk’s release of the Twitter files has confirmed this account and revealed that things were far worse than any of us imagined.1 FWIW this post was written prior to Musk’s takeover of Twitter.
UPDATE No. 1: Professor Jonathan Turley has picked up this story as well in a post titled, “Twitter Permanently Bans Paul Sperry After Posting on…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to @amuse to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.