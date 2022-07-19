Twitter’s Demand for a September Trial Denied!
Chancellor McCormick also denied Musk's request for a February trial ordering the parties to prepare for a five day trial in two months. Summer vacation is over...
In an ominous ruling in the Twitter vs. Musk case, Chancellor Kathaleen St. Jude McCormick delivered Elon Musk his first loss. Despite being infected by the deadly Covid-19 virus1, McCormick was quick to reject Musk’s argument2 that he needs more than two months to prepare his case against Twitter. While not granting Twitter’s demand for a September trial…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to @amuse to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.