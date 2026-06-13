The Enterprise by Alexander Muse

The Enterprise by Alexander Muse

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Justin. Hart's avatar
Justin. Hart
3h

In my lifetime I have seen elections stolen in local , state + federal elections. Nothing will ( I hope ) ever be a greater example of a National Stolen Election than Joe Biden who couldn’t put together a 10 car rally getting the most votes EVER CAST FOR A PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE ! The only way to stop the cheating is by CASTING IN PERSON WITH AN I D ! Both of which DEMORATS are dead set against ! I WONDER WHY !

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Suzie's avatar
Suzie
1h

You don’t need a “commission” to know that mail in ballots are the fast track to fraud.

The fact that we - especially Californians - have to watch and “accept” this insulting, in-our-faces theft of an election in real time broad daylight and there is absolutely no legal mechanism to stop and nullify it is the most painful aspect of the entire drama.

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