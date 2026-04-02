amuse on 𝕏 by Alexander Muse

amuse on 𝕏 by Alexander Muse

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Tom Wigand's avatar
Tom Wigand
3d

The acid test is whether we quickly see action on the MAJOR matters requiring justice (in no particular order):

1) Russian collusion and the ongoing conspiracy associated therewith;

2) Covid origins / funding and the actions around the "pandemic";

3) Hillary Clinton's email server and the decision(s) to cover it up / not prosecute;

4) The Clinton Foundation and other NGO's;

5) USAID and similar;

6) ActBlue and similar;

7) Fraud (Somali and Congressional as a good start);

8) Election fraud, including the machines;

9) Probably several more that I can't think of at this moment.

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Andrei Stieber's avatar
Andrei Stieber
3d

For civil librties actions Harmeet Dhilon’s contributions need to be acknowledged as well.

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