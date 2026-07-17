The Enterprise by Alexander Muse

The Enterprise by Alexander Muse

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
1h

If broadcasters use public airwaves to censor a sitting president’s evidence-backed address while hiding the legislative remedy from voters, the executive should fight back hard — lawfully, publicly, and without apology. Review FCC licenses. Investigate viewpoint discrimination where federal privileges are involved. Fine violations where statutes and regulations allow it. Expose coordination between politicians and networks. Demand equal-time scrutiny, public-interest review, and congressional hearings. Nobody has a constitutional right to a government-granted broadcast license while operating like a partisan blackout machine. The First Amendment protects speech. It does not require the public to subsidize cartel censorship by corporations using public spectrum for private political control. Trump released the receipts. The networks cut the feed. That tells America exactly why the SAVE Act — and media accountability — must move together.

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Jeff Johnson's avatar
Jeff Johnson
1h

"Congress must pass the SAVE America Act. How easy is that to do? Unless you want to cheat." When President Trump said this last night, he nailed the whole boondoggle about not passing the SAVE Act. And those in the Senate know he was talking directly to them.

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