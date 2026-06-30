The Enterprise by Alexander Muse

The Enterprise by Alexander Muse

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
32m

Trump was right to call communism a serious national threat. The modern version does not always arrive with a red flag and a manifesto. It arrives through nonprofits, donor-advised funds, protest training, media projects, campus networks, lawfare, and slogans engineered to sound humane while weakening American power. Beijing does not need to order every march if a funded ecosystem already attacks the pressure points China wants weakened: energy, data centers, AI, police, borders, industry, and national confidence. Follow the money. Name the networks. Protect civil liberties. But stop pretending foreign-aligned activism is just neighborhood idealism with better graphics.

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Matthew Guerreiro's avatar
Matthew Guerreiro
7m

As usual, Alexander is doing the hard work journalists have neither the time nor the inclination to do.

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