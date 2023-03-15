With Allies Like Turkey Who Needs Enemies?
A Russian Su-27 forced a US Reaper Drone down in the Black Sea. The US is unable to recover the aircraft and its highly classified systems as Turkey won't let US warships enter the Black Sea.
Turkey, a longstanding NATO member, is violating the Montreux Convention and international law by preventing the United States from passing through the Bosporus Strait.1 As a result, the United States is unable to send US Navy ships to recover its Reaper Drone leaving it vulnerable to recovery by the Russians.2
