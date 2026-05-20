amuse on 𝕏 by Alexander Muse

amuse on 𝕏 by Alexander Muse

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Susan Daniels's avatar
Susan Daniels
2h

I think Victor Davis Hanson is one of the most amazing people in our country. He is one of the few people I would believe anything he says.

Would someone enlighten me? If we are headed toward a $32.4 trillion GDP, why are we $37T in debt? Why are we in debt at all? Why do we give money to countries that hate us, and why are we giving any money to anyone? I read that our daily debt is $1.6 billion. Why? No more money to anyone.

Bill Clinton, despicable as he is, left us with a balanced budget. Are the Republicans incapable of that?

Off track — why is the Air Force going to buy thousands of radios because two pilots recently crashed? Would not a hundred suffice?

Inquiring minds want to understand.

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Rod D. Martin's avatar
Rod D. Martin
3h

Spot on. And I hope you saw my piece on this:

https://www.rodmartin.org/p/quick-thoughts-summit-wins-xis-thucydides/

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