The Enterprise by Alexander Muse

The Enterprise by Alexander Muse

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Ron Wiggins's avatar
Ron Wiggins
3h

Mr Muse, thanks for the down to earth brass tacks of heat transfer/removal. So refreshing to hear someone talking sense about a subject all people deal with daily without necessarily even realizing it.

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Grug's avatar
Grug
3h

>A single hamburger takes hundreds of gallons to produce

Very annoying that in an article dedicated to correcting one fallacy you repeat another. The study or whatever which came up with the absurd figure for water usage in beef production, from what I recall, arrived at it by measuring rainfall across the entire pasture range and then attributing the total to each individual cow. Same dishonest rhetoric as some of the worst datacenter fear mongering.

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