The Enterprise by Alexander Muse

The Enterprise by Alexander Muse

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EricStoner's avatar
EricStoner
12h

Rolling out the old "Potemkin" village ruse, are they? LOL.

For those in Yorba Linda, look it up.

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JasonT's avatar
JasonT
12h

The scheme doesn’t have to last forever; just through a few election cycles.

One may hope the Rs are smart enough to play this correctly.

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