The Enterprise by Alexander Muse

The Enterprise by Alexander Muse

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
6h

Marc Elias is Hillary Clinton’s election lawyer, the Steele Dossier-era lawfare shark, and one of the chief architects of the socialist election takeover. He does not win arguments. He builds machines. He floods courts, bends procedure, racializes maps, and turns legal process into a partisan meat grinder.

In NY-11, his crew’s use of me as a “racist” prop was especially filthy because it was Democrat-on-Democrat crime dressed up as civil-rights litigation.

https://luthmann.substack.com/i/184763320/the-2017-racial-appeal-stunt-democrat-on-democrat-dirty-trick

They did not want truth. They wanted a racial narrative strong enough to break Republican Red Staten Island apart and hand Democrats two congressional seats when they could not win honestly. That is not democracy. That is election arson in a lawyer’s suit.

Elias belongs under federal investigation, and if the evidence supports it (and I believe it will), federal prosecution. America does not need lectures from the same lawfare class that spent years turning ballots, courts, and race into weapons.

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fool on the hill's avatar
fool on the hill
6h

"A prosecution that exists only during election season and dissolves afterward is not law enforcement that happens to touch politics. It is politics borrowing the grammar of law, and the scoreboard is the argument."

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