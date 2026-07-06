On October 2, 2024, I proposed proposed a definition and issued a dare in a post titled, ‘The Corrupt Double Standard of Election Interference’. The definition was simple: election interference is state legal power deployed on an election timetable, or the suppression of true information that voters are entitled to weigh before they cast a ballot. The dare was simpler still: apply that definition to everyone, both parties, every institution, every cycle, and see who fails. A standard that bends to partisan convenience is not a standard at all but a costume that power wears when it wants its picture taken. Twenty-one months later the returns are in, and they did not arrive as punditry. They arrived as Senate subpoenas, sworn testimony, dismissed prosecutions, and written confessions from the very institutions that ran the operation.

Begin where the 2024 op-ed began, with the calendar. On October 2, 2024, Judge Tanya Chutkan unsealed Special Counsel Jack Smith’s 165-page immunity filing, over defense objection, 34 days before a presidential election. I called it a political document dressed in legal procedure. Seven days later, Jack Goldsmith, the Harvard law professor who ran the Office of Legal Counsel under George W. Bush and co-founded Lawfare, wrote in the New York Times that Smith “appeared to disregard relevant department rules” governing prosecutorial action near an election. The headline the Times chose was “Jack Smith Owes Us an Explanation.” That is not a slogan from a rally. That is the establishment’s own house organ conceding the premise one week after I asserted it.

Now watch what the urgent cases did the moment they lost their electoral utility. On November 25, 2024, three weeks after the election, Smith moved to dismiss both federal prosecutions. On November 26, 2025, the Georgia RICO case, the last criminal case still standing, collapsed when appointed prosecutor Pete Skandalakis dropped every charge without a trial. Total the ledger. There were 4 criminal cases, 91 felony counts, and tens of millions of public dollars, and there is not one completed trial verdict that survived. A prosecution that exists only during election season and dissolves afterward is not law enforcement that happens to touch politics. It is politics borrowing the grammar of law, and the scoreboard is the argument.

If the calendar were the whole case, a defender could still plead coincidence. Perhaps the timing was unfortunate rather than intentional. Arctic Frost forecloses that plea. The Senate Judiciary Committee’s investigation into the FBI operation that matured into Smith’s prosecution has produced the most damning primary-source record of the era. The FBI secretly obtained the phone records of at least 8 sitting Republican senators. Chairman Chuck Grassley released 197 subpoenas issued through the operation, and the Senate’s Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations identified 84 subpoenas sent to the three major telecom carriers, which were gagged from telling the targets. Records released in March 2026 showed Smith sought the phone records of 14 members of Congress and swept in the bank and phone records of Kash Patel. The targets learned all of this not from the Justice Department but from Grassley’s document releases. The Committee’s official finding deserves quotation in full: “Arctic Frost was the vehicle by which partisan FBI agents and DOJ prosecutors could improperly investigate the entire Republican political apparatus.” That sentence was not written by a talk-radio host. It is the finding of a standing committee of the United States Senate, resting on the government’s own paper.

A comparison clarifies the scale. When the Nixon administration’s operatives burglarized one opposing campaign’s office in one hotel, the country correctly treated it as a constitutional crisis, and a president resigned. Arctic Frost did not target a hotel room. It treated the elected officials of one of the two major parties as a target set. Robert Jackson, Franklin Roosevelt’s attorney general and later a Supreme Court justice, warned in 1940 that the gravest danger in American law is the prosecutor who picks his man first and then searches the law books to pin some offense on him. Jackson was not describing a hypothetical. He was describing, with 82 years of lead time, an operation that began with a political enemy and worked backward toward a theory.

The second half of the definition concerns suppression, and here the confessions are in writing. On October 14, 2020, the New York Post published the Hunter Biden laptop story. Within days, 𝕏 locked the Post’s account and blocked the story’s link even in private messages, and 51 former intelligence officials signed a letter declaring the story bore “all the classic earmarks of a Russian information operation.” The House Intelligence Committee’s interim report later documented that the letter was solicited with the Biden campaign’s involvement. Every element of the story was true, the laptop was authentic, and the FBI had held it since December 2019. On August 26, 2024, Mark Zuckerberg wrote to the House Judiciary Committee that the FBI had primed Meta with warnings of Russian disinformation before the story broke, that Facebook demoted it, and that “in retrospect, we shouldn’t have demoted the story.” He added that the government pressure to censor was “wrong.” A TIPP poll entered into the congressional record found that 79% of Americans believed the outcome would likely have differed had voters known the truth. Whatever one makes of that counterfactual, the operation itself is no longer in dispute. Its own architects have signed for it.

The pattern extends past the laptop. The Federal Election Commission fined the Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee $113,000 for disguising their payments for the Steele dossier as “legal services,” which means the founding document of the original Russian interference panic was itself illegally reported campaign opposition research. And the National Archives withheld Joe Biden’s vice-presidential records, including the pseudonymous “Robert L. Peters” correspondence this I reported in August 2023, until November 6, 2024, the day after the election. Readers may recall that the Peters exposé drew 15,105 opens, the largest overperformance in this publication’s history, precisely because the official channels had gone quiet. The withholding worked exactly as designed.

A skeptical reader will ask where this definition came from, and the answer is the most inconvenient fact in the entire record: Democrats wrote it. When FBI Director James Comey told Congress on October 28, 2016, just 11 days before the election, that he was reopening the Clinton email inquiry, Democrats did not shrug. They demanded his firing and built a durable doctrine that late-cycle law enforcement action is interference per se. Hillary Clinton stated the doctrine herself in May 2017: “If the election had been on October 27, I would be your president.” Very well. Either that doctrine condemns a 165-page prosecutorial narrative unsealed 34 days before an election, or it was never a doctrine, only a grievance. And in February 2021, TIME magazine published, approvingly, an account of the “well-funded cabal of powerful people, ranging across industries and ideologies, working together behind the scenes to influence perceptions, change rules and laws, steer media coverage and control the flow of information.” Those are their words, printed as a victory lap. The machine described itself.

Which brings us to the present, 4 months before the midterms, because the machine did not retire, it simply changed venues, moving out of the prosecutors’ offices that exposure made radioactive and into courtrooms and nonprofit blacklists where it hopes nobody applies the same test. Marc Elias, whose own biography boasts of winning over 60 lawsuits in 2020, now advertises the “30 cases” that he says “will determine the future of our elections.” Trump’s mail-ballot integrity order drew 4 coordinated lawsuits within 72 hours, including one from 23 Democratic attorneys general. Democracy Docket, a media operation run by the Democrats’ top election lawyer, published a midterm target list branding hundreds of Republican candidates “election deniers and vote suppressors,” partisan opposition research laundered as neutral journalism. Meanwhile the SAVE Act, which would require documentary proof of citizenship to register, sits stalled in the Senate while Democratic groups sue to block state-level citizenship verificaton laws. Litigation on an election timetable, blacklists that suppress candidacies rather than stories, obstruction of the voter’s ability to know the rolls are clean: run each through the 2024 definition and each one fails.

The rejoinder writes itself, and honesty requires answering it. Are the current grand juries not the same thing in reverse? They are not, and the difference is measurable. The Southern District of New York’s investigation of Neville Roy Singham’s alleged $278 million funding network proceeds by grand jury secrecy and bank-record subpoenas under an acting attorney general and a Senate-confirmed US attorney. The ActBlue inquiry rests on a presidential memorandum citing specific statutes, 52 USC 30121 and 30122, and follows warnings that came from ActBlue’s own lawyers. I reported in November 2024 that the platform processed 10,821 refunds to Harris donors against 31 for Trump. Predicated statutes, secrecy, no election-eve document dumps: that is what law enforcement looks like. An October surprise filed 34 days out is what interference looks like. The 2024 standard distinguishes them cleanly, which is precisely why one side refuses to adopt it.

John Adams gave the republic its five-word constitution before the Constitution: a government of laws, and not of men. A justice system that prosecutes by calendar and suppresses by convenience has stopped being a justice system, and the citizens who watched every case evaporate the moment it lost electoral value are owed an accounting, not another lecture about norms. I published the test before anyone knew who would win. I invite my critics to state which clause of it they reject. If they cannot, then the test stands, and applied without fear or favor to the record of 2016, 2020, 2024, and now 2026, it returns a single verdict. Only one side fails.

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Alexander Muse is a Fellow at the John Milton Freedom Foundation and publishes daily political analysis at amuseonx.com. Primary sources cited in this piece are linked inline; campaign finance figures are drawn from FEC filings, polling data from publicly released crosstabs, and legal claims from filed pleadings. Corrections are posted to the original URL with a dated changelog. Readers who identify errors are invited to contact the author directly. Data in sponsored partnership with Polymarket.