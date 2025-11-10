Subscribe
From Pocantico to the White House: The Quiet Architecture of America’s ‘Pluralism’ Regime
In 2017, at the Rockefeller Brothers Fund’s Pocantico Conference Center, a group of elite donors gathered to discuss how American philanthropy could…
Nov 10
@amuse
Trump’s 50-Year Mortgage: The New Deal for the Next Century
President Trump’s 50-year mortgage proposal represents a natural evolution of a uniquely American idea.
Nov 9
@amuse
Less Government, Better Government: Lessons from the Longest Shutdown
The longest government shutdown in US history has yielded an unexpected revelation: our federal workforce is far larger than our daily functioning…
Nov 8
@amuse
Retire the Blue Slip, Let President Trump Field His Team
The Senate’s blue slip began as a courtesy, not as a rule, and surely not as a constitutional command.
Nov 7
@amuse
When Fiction Governs: Chuck Schumer, the Baileys, and the Politics of Make-Believe
Chuck Schumer has been telling one story for nearly three decades.
Nov 6
@amuse
End the Senate Filibuster, Restore Constitutional Majority Rule
The filibuster is often treated as an essential feature of the Senate, a dignified safeguard of deliberation that separates the upper chamber from the…
Nov 5
@amuse
One Nation, One SNAP: Why Federalizing Food Assistance Is Long Overdue
President Trump and Congress should bring the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) back under federal control.
Nov 5
@amuse
The Warning in Wisconsin: Secure Elections or Surrender the Midterms
Today’s elections are more than just a test of candidates; they are a test of whether our electoral system remains trustworthy.
Nov 4
@amuse
Protecting the 6–3 Majority: Should Thomas and/or Alito Step Aside
It is a mark of prudence, not panic, to prepare for what might happen rather than to hope it will not.
Nov 3
@amuse
Judge McConnell’s SNAP Order: A Short-Sighted Violation of Separation of Powers
Obama-appointed Judge John J.
Nov 1
@amuse
October 2025
SNAP’s Hidden Reality: 83 Million Citizens and Illegal Aliens Are Dependent on Food Aid Each Year
Don’t bother asking an LLM like OpenAI or even Grok if illegal aliens receive SNAP benefits.
Oct 31
@amuse
The Data Backs Dhillon: Illegal Drivers, Not Lawful Sikhs, Fuel the Trucking Safety Crisis
Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon has taken a hard position that deserves a fair hearing.
Oct 29
@amuse
