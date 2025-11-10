@amuse

From Pocantico to the White House: The Quiet Architecture of America’s ‘Pluralism’ Regime
In 2017, at the Rockefeller Brothers Fund’s Pocantico Conference Center, a group of elite donors gathered to discuss how American philanthropy could…
  
Trump’s 50-Year Mortgage: The New Deal for the Next Century
President Trump’s 50-year mortgage proposal represents a natural evolution of a uniquely American idea.
  
Less Government, Better Government: Lessons from the Longest Shutdown
The longest government shutdown in US history has yielded an unexpected revelation: our federal workforce is far larger than our daily functioning…
  
Retire the Blue Slip, Let President Trump Field His Team
The Senate’s blue slip began as a courtesy, not as a rule, and surely not as a constitutional command.
  
When Fiction Governs: Chuck Schumer, the Baileys, and the Politics of Make-Believe
Chuck Schumer has been telling one story for nearly three decades.
  
End the Senate Filibuster, Restore Constitutional Majority Rule
The filibuster is often treated as an essential feature of the Senate, a dignified safeguard of deliberation that separates the upper chamber from the…
  
One Nation, One SNAP: Why Federalizing Food Assistance Is Long Overdue
President Trump and Congress should bring the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) back under federal control.
  
The Warning in Wisconsin: Secure Elections or Surrender the Midterms
Today’s elections are more than just a test of candidates; they are a test of whether our electoral system remains trustworthy.
  
Protecting the 6–3 Majority: Should Thomas and/or Alito Step Aside
It is a mark of prudence, not panic, to prepare for what might happen rather than to hope it will not.
  
Judge McConnell’s SNAP Order: A Short-Sighted Violation of Separation of Powers
Obama-appointed Judge John J.
  
